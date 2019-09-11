Flooding in Otama new Zealand 10 September.
© Thames Coromandel District Council
Heavy rain on 10 September, 2019, caused flooding and landslips in the Coromandel Peninsula of New Zealand.

Thames Coromandel District Council said that more than 260mm of rain fell in 24 hours in the Pinnacles mountains in Coromandel Forest Park.

Flooding left some areas isolated and prompted some evacuations. Landslips also left roads closed. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

( Warning - Below video contains strong earthy kiwi language.)


As of 10 September, the council said that a small number of people in Kuaotunu were displaced by flooding and some residents and visitors at Otama and Opito Bays are isolated due to road closures. Major landslips around Kuaotunu left roads closed for some time.

Garry Towler, Civil Defence Controller at the District Council said:

"Although we saw the rain coming, it was twice as intense as we were advised. However, the communities, emergency services and staff all responded well, and it demonstrates why community resilience and community planning is so important."

Flooding Hikuai, New Zealand, 10 September 2019.
© Thames Coromandel District Council
