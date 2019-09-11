© Thames Coromandel District Council



Heavy rain on 10 September, 2019, caused flooding and landslips in the Coromandel Peninsula of New Zealand.. No injuries or fatalities were reported..)As of 10 September, the council said that a small number of people in Kuaotunu were displaced by flooding and some residents and visitors at Otama and Opito Bays are isolated due to road closures.Garry Towler, Civil Defence Controller at the District Council said:"Although we saw the rain coming, it was twice as intense as we were advised. However, the communities, emergency services and staff all responded well, and it demonstrates why community resilience and community planning is so important."