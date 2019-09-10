Rendezvous Peak
© Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Webcam
Rendezvous Peak
A dusting of snow coated Rendezvous Peak last night into this morning marking the first snowfall of the 19/20 winter season. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the region: expect one to three inches of snow, 4 to 10 inches above 10000 feet through Wednesday night. The rain is expected to turn to snow by late tonight and continue Wednesday and Wednesday evening.

The 2020 Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting that this winter, there'll be s'no escape from shivers, snowflakes, and slush: "Snowy, icy, and icky" conditions, "wet and wild" periods, and "a parade of snowstorms" will transform the landscape.

Local photographer Adam Wirth captured and sent in these photos of the sun hitting the Grand Teton & Teewinot Mountain with the first snowfall at sun rise.
Grand Teton first snow,
© Adam Wirth
Grand Teton first snow

Teewinot first snow
© Adam Wirth
Teewinot first snow