A group of members of the Sikh community launched a massive protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and were seen burning effigies to protest against the forced conversion of Sikh girls in Pakistan.The Sikh community members were trying to submit a memorandum at the Pakistan High Commission when they were stopped. This irked the Sikhs who launched violent protests near the premises of the Pakistan embassy.Police forces posted outside the Pakistan High Commission were seen struggling to contain the protesters behind the barricades while the Sikh protesters climbed over the police posts and raised slogans against Pakistan.India expressed concerns on Sunday and External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said thatRecently in Pakistan's Punjab province, a teenage Sikh girl, the daughter of a priest, was abducted and converted to Islam at gunpoint before she was married to a Muslim man, her family alleged in a video. They say she is 18-year-old.The Sikh community in Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, has held massive protests over the incident. The incident has led to tensions between Sikhs and Muslims in Pakistan.