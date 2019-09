© Jason Edwards/Getty



New crystals

Tooth enamel can now be made to repair itself by applying a special gel. The product could save people from developing cavities that require dental fillings.Enamel is the hard, protective layer on the outside of teeth. It can be worn down by mouth acid and repeated chewing, leading to cavities that have to be plugged with fillings to prevent further decay.Because fillings are made from foreign materials like metal, porcelain and resin, they don't bind seamlessly to the tooth surface and often become loose.This is probably because in normal tooth development, the emerging enamel is coated in a disordered layer of calcium and phosphate particles - like in the gel - that encourages its growth, says Tang.The new enamel coating was only 3 micrometres thick, which is about 400 times thinner than undamaged enamel. But Tang says the gel could be repeatedly applied to build up this repair layer.Several other groups have tried to repair tooth enamel with calcium and phosphate mixtures, but they contained larger particle clusters that didn't cling well to the tooth surface, says Tang. This made it difficult for the enamel crystals to re-build, he says.Journal reference: Science Advances, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aaw9569