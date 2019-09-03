Frost damage to French vineyards
© Christian Hartmann / Reuters
Workers and wine growers light heaters early in the morning, to protect vineyards from frost damage outside Chablis, France
Article out from Bloomberg claiming that French Vineyard losses are because of the warmest and driest conditions since the 1300s. I trace back recent cooling over the last four years that questions that plus going back to 1445 in wine production through France, something doesn't fit historical timelines of civilization.

