UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: What we know...
- Two Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers attempted to stop a gold Honda for a traffic violation on Interstate Highway 20 near mile marker 131 at about 3 p.m. on Saturday.
- Before stopping for the troopers, the driver reportedly pointed a rifle toward his rear window striking the patrol vehicle and one of the troopers.
- The shooter then fled the scene and began randomly shooting at people on the highway and city surface streets.
- The shooter stole a USPS mail delivery van and dumped the Honda. He reportedly shot the USPS driver.
- The shooter continued his rampage before being cornered by multiple police officers at the rear of the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa.
- Gunfire erupted at the Cinergy leaving the shooter dead and a Midland police officer and an Odessa police officer wounded.
- By Sunday morning, the death toll rose to eight people, including the shooter. One person died Sunday morning in Midland. The shooting rampage left nearly 20 people injured.
- Police have not yet identified the shooter or released any information about his motivation.
UPDATE 8:45 p.m.: CBS7 reports that 40 shots were fired during the engagement with the shooter at Cinergy.
UPDATE 8:40 p.m.: A video posted by @Ryan_Itsyaboi on Twitter shows people fleeing from the cinema as shots were being fired at the shooting suspect.
UPDATE 8:25 p.m.: The Texas Department of Public Safety is saying that the trooper shot in today's initial traffic stop is in serious but stable condition. A second trooper was in the vehicle but was not injured. The other two wounded officers are said to be in stable condition.
During the attempt by the trooper to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect, the driver slowed but did not stop. The suspect, the only person in the vehicle, pointed a rifle toward the rear window in his Honda and opened fire — striking the DPS patrol vehicle and one of the troopers, the statement reported.
UPDATE 8:00 p.m.: KENS5 reporter Audrey Castoreno tweeted a photo she says is of the baby that was shot in Odessa. She said she was a member of the Junior League with the baby's mother. She said the baby is expected to survive having been struck by a bullet fragment.
UPDATE 7:50 p.m.: Odessa College reports gunfire near the campus at 7:10 p.m. when an automobile "rammed an ECISD Police Department car near campus." Gunfire was reported immediately after the crash. "The suspect has been detained and there is no ongoing threat to the campus or the community," college officials stated. Odessa College officials told Breitbart Texas they cannot say if this incident is related to the ongoing Midland-Odessa shooting earlier in the day.
UPDATE 7:45 p.m.: Hospital officials corrected their earlier statement and said they treated 13 people, not 14. Two people were treated and released, seven are in critical condition but have already made it through surgery, two are in serious condition, one person died, and one pediatric patient was transferred to a Lubbock hospital.
UPDATE 7:20 p.m.: A video posted on Facebook by Julie Vicknair shows a police vehicle crashing into a barrier as it attempts to stop the stolen USPS van. Shortly after, police shoot and kill the suspect in the Midland-Odessa Shooting.
UPDATE 7:00 p.m.: YourBasin.com reports that the shooter stopped a mail truck, shot the driver, and then stole his truck in an attempt to flee.
UPDATE 6:45 p.m.: A video shot by Alex Woods and posted on Facebook appears to show police engaging the shooter near the Cenergy cinema complex. Multiple gunshots can be heard.
UPDATE 6:32 p.m.: YourBasin.com reports that a 17-month-old baby is among the injured. The baby has been airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.
Hospital officials report 14 people are being treated at MCH Hospital in Odessa.
UPDATE 6:00 p.m.: Press Conference with Odessa Police Department - Chief Michael Gerke.
The situation began at 3:17 when a DPS trooper pulled over a gold Honda. The driver reportedly shot the trooper and drove away firing at multiple people. There were multiple scenes and multiple victims. The suspect then allegedly stole the mail truck and drove to the Cinergy movie theater complex. Police engaged the suspect and shot and killed him. At least 21 shooting victims and five people dead, the Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said.
The suspect is reported to be a white male in his mid-thirties. Once this person was taken out of the picture there have been no further victims, the chief said. The chief explained they initially thought there were multiple shooters because of the multiple vehicles involved and the multiple shooting scenes.
One Midland police officer, one Odessa police officer, and one DPS trooper were shot.
The chief did not say what type of firearm was used in the shooting.
UPDATE 5:55 p.m.: YourBasin.com reports one suspect has been shot and killed and a second suspect is in custody.
UPDATE 5:50 p.m.: Midland police report the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. There are no active shooters at this time.
Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the shooting.
"The First Lady and I are heartbroken over this senseless and cowardly attack, and we offer our unwavering support to the victims, their families, and all the people of Midland and Odessa," Governor Abbott said in a written statement provided to Breitbart Texas. "The state of Texas and the Department of Public Safety are working closely with local law enforcement to provide resources as needed and deliver justice for this heinous attack. I thank the first responders who have acted swiftly and admirably under pressure, and I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence. We will unite, as Texans always do, to respond to this tragedy."UPDATE 5:40 p.m.: YourBasin.com now reports there is no longer an active shooter situation. They report there are two suspects, three police officers shot, and multiple civilians shot. The shootings appeared to have occurred in both Midland and Odessa by two shooters.
UPDATE 5:35 p.m.: YourBasin.com reports three Midland police officers may have been shot. The conditions of the officers have not been reported. A police press conference is expected to begin shortly.
Twitter user @ErnestVillanu13 tweeted photos of two vehicles he claims were shot during the I-20 shooting incident.
UPDATE 5:30 p.m.: NBC News reports one person dead and many injured in the Midland-Odessa shooting.
ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS:
Media outlets in the Midland-Odessa region report that as many as two shooters in two separate incidents may have shot as many as 20 people. The City of Odessa reports 20 injuries in connection to one of the alleged shootings, CBS7 reports. The local news outlet reports one suspect may be in custody at Cinergy of Midland.
The local CBS affiliate reports that Midland, Texas, officials believe there are two shooters who are firing from multiple vehicles. Police are looking for a gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. A second suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland, officials stated.
Midland officials also report that a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper may have been shot in the westbound lanes of I-20. The suspect allegedly shot several people after shooting the trooper, the local CBS station reports.
One of the shootings may be connected to the alleged hijacking of a U.S. Mail truck, YourBasin.com reports. The mail truck was last seen in Odessa, Texas , near 38th and Walnut Streets.
Officials at the University of Texas Permian Basin campus placed the campus on lockdown, KWTX/KOSA reports.
DPS officials urge the public to stay clear of I-20 in Odessa, Midland, and Big Spring as police search for a suspect who shot multiple people including an officer, CBS7 reported.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.
Comment: RT adds that the incident began at 3:17 pm, and the Honda was pulled over simply because the driver had failed to signal a left turn. More tweets from eyewitnesses:
During the chase, a local CBS affiliate in Odessa was forced to evacuate during broadcast: