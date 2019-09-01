Earth Changes
Wildfires destroy more than one-million hectares of Bolivian rain forest
CGTN America
Sat, 31 Aug 2019 21:27 UTC
Just when it seems like there's nothing left to burn, some of the fires in Bolivia have reignited in places already blackened. The firefighters, mostly made up of trained volunteers, are battling on multiple fronts.
In some areas of the forest, there are still hundreds of fires, some of which have reactivated. That's why the firefighters work at night, when it's much easier to see the embers and make sure they're fully extinguished. It's hot, the air is full of ash and smoke, and the ground is so hot you can feel it coming through your shoes.
Wielding machetes and shovels and water hoses, they douse the smoking remains.
"We're trying to reduce the fires to a minimum but they are still what we call a category 3, which is relatively strong in this area," said one fireman.
In the nearby town of San Ignacio, the firefighters are changing shifts. Army cadets get a medical check-up before they're dispatched to the fire line. As they file through, a weary team of volunteers arrives after eight days of battling fires in the bush, still overwhelmed by what they experienced.
"Most of all, I'm looking forward to seeing my family," said fireman Andres Manaca. "It's been a very powerful experience, partly because the fire nearly trapped me twice, and the first thing I thought of was my family, but thank God, I'm here now!"
Manacas tells how he got his team to safety after a fire whirl reared up around them. His teammates share some camera phone images of what they witnessed. All say the saddest part was seeing the destruction of nature as animals and birds tried to escape.
Indigenous communities in the forests have also suffered.
"This situation is very sad because we've been working for a long time with the communities on sustainable forest management which is an important source of their income," said Maria del Carmen Carreras of the World Wildlife Fund. "At this point, many communities have lost to up to 98% of their forest."
Over the past month, the number of fires has decreased by around two-thirds from a high of more than 10-thousand, but the damage has largely been done.
By the most modest estimate, at least one million hectares has burned, and environmental groups say the figure is closer to two million.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
The Press was protected so that it could bare the secrets of the government and inform the people. Only a free and unrestrained press can effectively expose deception in government. And paramount among the responsibilities of a free press is the duty to prevent any part of the government from deceiving the people.
Recent Comments
There is a much higher incidence of childhood sexual abuse in the gay and lesbian population than usual. [Link]
Surely a steel man is as false as a straw man?
Thanks SOTT for inserting the Bible prophecy from Revelation about the mark. Without the prophecy, while we might have concern about civil...
Talk is cheap, in 11-33 , seconds by Petition , Tulsi has got to be on the debate
Joe Smith Claims that AOC smokes crack (big smiley wave)
Comment: World on fire: Five times more wildfires are burning in southern Africa than in Brazil