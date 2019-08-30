© Reuters / Adnan Abidi



Just days before Russian and Indian leaders are to meet at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), New Delhi says it expects a solid outcome from the major gathering. Topics may range from defense to space and Arctic exploration."We await much from Vladivostok," Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told Kommersant business daily during a visit to Moscow on Wednesday. The official held talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to discuss how the EEF may help boost ties between the two countries., with President Vladimir Putin sheduled to meet the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi there.And there are quite a number of topics that could hit the agenda.Following his talks with Jaishankar, Lavrov announced that all preparations for discussions about a free trade zone between India and the Eurasian Economic Union - a bloc which includes Russia as well as some former Soviet Republics - have been finished.It is not just Russia's Far East that is likely to attract New Delhi. In mid-August,At that time, India's Minister of Trade and Industry Piyush Goyal said thatwhile praising energy cooperation with Russia.Jaishankar also spoke of the importance of close energy cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi as the latter imports "most of its energy resources."Russia and India could further expand joint production of modern weapons, Lavrov said ahead of the Vladivostok summit.and India now operates a host of Russian-made weapons from battle tanks like the T-90 to military aircraft such as MiG-29 or Su-30MKI fighters.Most recently,air defense missile systems it ordered despite pressure from Washington. Now, the two nations are planning to introduce a new payment scheme for all defense contracts, which will be used in the S-400 deal as well.India's space program is rapidly developing and in this regard, cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi becomes all the more important.In July, it was announced that, though no exact details were revealed back then. Earlier, Moscow also promised to assist New Delhi in its Gaganyaan mission, which is set to carry an Indian astronaut to space in 2022.