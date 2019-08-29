© Getty Images

More than 200 U.S. footwear companies on Wednesday urged U.S. President Donald Trump to cancel proposed higher tariffs on Chinese imports that take effect beginning next month, calling them hidden taxes that will jack up consumer prices.While tariffs on some Chinese imports will be delayed until Dec. 15, the majority of footwear lines face an added 15% tariff on Sept. 1, the letter said. That comes on top of tariffs that already average 11% and reach 67% on some shoes, it added.The letter, signed by companies including Adidas and Foot Locker, warned that the new tariffs would exacerbate economic uncertainty and could drive up prices in other countries that produce footwear, given limited production capacities.The U.S. Trade Representative's Office (USTR) on Wednesday reaffirmed Trump's plans to impose an additional 5% tariff on a $300 billion list of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1 and Dec. 15. The Trump administration had previously planned to impose a 10% tariff on these imports.The letter also rejected comments from U.S. officials who say China can simply devalue its currency to cover the added costs.