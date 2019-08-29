fresh snowfall which is not normal in August.

The parts of upper Himachal have received sWhile everything is normal in lower parts of Himachal,The snowfall even affected the traffic at Baralacha pass, even the parts of Lahaul-Spiti district, including district headquarter Keylong, experienced rare snowfall on August 18 that flattened pea crop in some areas.The peaks of Pir-Panjal and Dhauladhar ranges have received snow multiple times this month. Although most of the snow melted away very fast,The snow covered green patches on the peaks. Himachal agriculture minister too had said that unexpected snowfall in August had damaged pea crop at some parts of Lahaul-Spiti.He added that mercury had plunged too low after snowfall for some days. "We felt like winter season has started. Snowfall before mid-October wreaks havoc in the district. We are done with agriculture works by this time."It is equally a surprise for tourists who are getting to see fresh snow at Rohtang and Baralacha pass. A large number of trekkers had to deal with snowfall this month.Chhering Passang, a trekking expedition guide, who came trekking from Korzok in Ladakh to Spiti, was left surprised by snowfall. "We reached Spiti on Monday. We were hit by unexpected snowfall when we were traversing Parangla passThe night temperature in most parts of Himachal has started to dip. With decrease in temperature, the peaks are getting snow after every spell of rain. The residents of tribal areas are praying for dry days till October as their fields are under vegetable cultivation and orchards have green apples.According to Shimla meteorological centre, Keylong recorded minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees C, the lowest in the state. Manali (14.6), Shimla (17.1) and Kalpa (14) are also experiencing drop in temperature. Contrary to this, many parts of the state are 2 to 3 degrees warmer during the day than the normal day temperature during this time of the year.