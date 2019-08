© Win McNamee/Getty Images; Tim Mynett/Instagram

The wife of a Democrat consultant alleges her husband engaged in an extramarital affair with freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) in recent months, according to a report.The New York Post , citing divorce filings obtained by the newspaper, reports Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett saidThe development comes after a Daily Mail report stating Omar is no longer living with her husband, Ahmed Hirsi, who she fired as a policy advisor. Before Hirsi, the Minnesota Democrat was married to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. Omar has faced scrutiny stemming from a joint tax return she filed with Hirsi in 2014 and 2015 — before they were actually married and while Omar was legally wed to another man.Omar has claimed that she married Hirsi, who then went by Ahmed Aden, in an Islamic ceremony in 2002, though never married legally. The pair split up 2008 and she married Elmi, legally, the next year. Even though the lawmaker split from Elmi in 2011, she remained married to him while she filed tax returns with Hirsi. Records show she divorced Elmi before marrying Hirsi. Elmi has faced allegations that he is Omar's brother, a claim that Omar has denied.