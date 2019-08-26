© Adam Gerrard/Daily Mirror



from 2,893 to 8,537 since 2009

.

The figures for malnutrition cases were slipped out last week while MPs were on ­holiday.

Starvation diseases seen in poor countries have almost trebled in Britain under the Tories.Malnutrition cases treated by the NHS have risen, usually found in developing countries, it is almost alwaysShadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "These disgraceful increases in malnutrition are"It's unforgivable so many children suffer from malnutrition and ministers should be ashamed. Tackling poverty and deprivation will be Labour's priority." Malnutrition has been steadily rising in both adults and children since the Tories took power in 2010.The Department of Health said: "We are committed to training all health and care staff to spot the early signs so effective treatment can be put in place."