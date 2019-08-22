© AFP

Tehran says its new domestically made Bavar 373 mobile air defense missile system is equivalent to Russia's iconic S-300 and can successfully compete with US Patriot missiles.Iran began work on the system in 2010, following sanctions over its nuclear program. Brigadier General Qasem Taqizadeh stated that the weapon system was completely domestically-produced.Iran has in recent years worked on building its own weapons and become less dependent on foreign suppliers. In June, it unveiled the Khordad 15 indigenous air defense missile system, capable of tracking and shooting down six targets at the same time. Equipped with long-range Sayyad 3 missiles, it's said to be able to shoot down enemy jets and combat drones at a range of 120km.