A 55-year-old woman was murdered by witch doctors during the process of exorcism in Sapahi village under Ramana police station, around 35 kilometres away from the district headquarter, on Saturday night.The deceased has been identified as Rudani Devi, a native of Kon Mandra village under Ramana police station.Son of the deceased, Binesh Oraon lodged an FIR against exorcist Alama Devi and her son Sakendra Oraon.Binesh mentioned in the FIR that on August 15,Ramana thana in-charge Gosnar Dhan confirmed the information and said, "Police has taken both the accused into custody and are interrogating them."Dhan informed that on the complaint of son Bikesh Oraon police registered FIR against Alama Devi and her son Sakendra Oraon under sections of 302 and 34 IPC and section 3 and 4 of The Prevention of Witch (DAAIN) Practices Act, 2001.