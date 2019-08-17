© Reuters / Jose Luis Gonzalez

Instead of just placing blame on the weakest people and scapegoating migrants, we look at the national security state that is doing these coups and destabilizing these societies and we listen to the people in the streets in Honduras who are... calling for us to let them elect their own government.

The 2009 US-backed coup in Honduras caused the migration crisis US President Donald Trump has weaponized, creating a situation where "everybody's making money except the Honduran people," writer Max Blumenthal tells RT America."This coup, the migration crisis it caused, and our neoliberal policies in Honduras played a giant role in electing Trump, who weaponized anti-immigrant sentiment and weaponized the migration wave to stir up" his base.