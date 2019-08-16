Society's Child
Lethal? Novichok has been found in a blood test of second UK police officer in 2018
Kate Holton
Reuters
Thu, 15 Aug 2019 09:19 UTC
Reuters
Thu, 15 Aug 2019 09:19 UTC
Police said the officer received medical treatment and returned to duties shortly after they responded to the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, a former Russian double agent and his daughter who were found slumped on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury.
The attack triggered a sequence of events which ended with one person dead and a deep strain on the West's relations with Russia. Another officer, Nick Bailey, fell seriously ill at the time before eventually recovering. Both Skripals have made a slow recovery.
The police said the poisoning of the second officer had not originally appeared in tests at the time but showed up when the sample was tested by a different method. They said officers were continuing to review the case.
Britain has blamed the attack on two agents from Russia's GRU military intelligence who visited the city. Russia has denied any involvement.
