British police who investigated a 2018 Novichok poisoning that was blamed on Russia saidshortly after they responded to the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, a former Russian double agent and his daughter who were found slumped on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury.The attack triggered a sequence of events which ended with one person dead and a deep strain on the West's relations with Russia. Another officer, Nick Bailey, fell seriously ill at the time before eventually recovering. Both Skripals have made a slow recovery.They said officers were continuing to review the case.Britain has blamed the attack on two agents from Russia's GRU military intelligence who visited the city. Russia has denied any involvement.