Rainfall Taiwan 13 August 2019.
© Central Weather Bureau
Torrential rain has caused severe flooding in southern and western areas of Taiwan. Some areas recorded around 300mm of rain in 24 hours to 13 August, 2019.

Taiwan's Central News Agency reported that one person died on 13 August after being swept away by floodwaters in Kaohsiung. Classes were cancelled and government offices closed. Almost 4,000 households in the city were left without power.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued extremely heavy rain advisories (more than 200mm in 24 hours) for Miaoli County, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County early on 13 August.

Water Resources Agency (WRA) issued flood warnings for the Changhua, Yunlin, Kaohsiung and Tainan areas.




Flooding affected parts of Tainan on 13 August, 2019. Roads were blocked and schools and some government offices were also closed. Almost 280 mm of rain fell in Tainan overnight, 12 to 13 August. Tainan City Government Disaster Response Center announced a level 2 emergency early on 13 August.

Wide areas of south and western Taiwan recorded more than 200mm of rain in 2 hours to 13 August. Further heavy rain fell from 14 to 15 August, in particular in southern and central areas.

Rainfall in Taiwan 15 August 2019
