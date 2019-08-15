© Central Weather Bureau



Torrential rain has caused severe flooding in southern and western areas of Taiwan. Some areas recorded aroundto 13 August, 2019.for Miaoli County, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County early on 13 August.Water Resources Agency (WRA) issued flood warnings for the Changhua, Yunlin, Kaohsiung and Tainan areas.Flooding affected parts of Tainan on 13 August, 2019. Roads were blocked and schools and some government offices were also closed. Almost 280 mm of rain fell in Tainan overnight, 12 to 13 August. Tainan City Government Disaster Response Center announced a level 2 emergency early on 13 August.to 13 August. Further heavy rain fell from 14 to 15 August, in particular in southern and central areas.