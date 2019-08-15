© Global Look Press/ imageBROKER.com /Petra Wallner

Who would ever have thought it would be liberal students and activists leading the charge to have an anti-racism mural removed from public view at an institute of education?The mural, which includes images of slaves on Washington's plantation and a slain native American figure has apparently "upset" students and is regarded by some as a "racist" painting.The real irony is that the mural, painted by Russian-American artist Victor Arnautoff in 1936, was intended to send a subtle anti-racism message by depicting Washington as a slave owner, rather than presenting the typically sanitized version of his role in American history.One campaign group, Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ), has called for schools to be made more "culturally safe" and wants the murals removed.School board president Steven Cook said the mural presents history that is "hard to see" and questioned whether a school was the appropriate location for the art to be displayed. One might plausibly argue that a school is in fact the very best place for educational art to be displayed.Unfortunately, that fact seems lost on many today, who seem to care far more about shielding the populace from anything that might produce within them an"uncomfortable" feeling. In this particular case, isn't that uncomfortable feeling which might be stirred up in the viewer really the entire point? Isn't political art supposed to make us think? Or perhaps, from now on, we should only permit art that evokes warm, gushy feelings of joy?Controversy over the murals has bubbled up before. Black Artist Dewey Crumpler was tasked with creating a "response" to Arnautoff's work in the 1960s, at a time when many black students were also calling for the murals to be taken down.Crumpler has defended the importance of Arnautoff's work, explaining to Artnet News that "most students including myself never knew that George Washington owned slaves" because it was "never" something that was "brought up in history class."History is often "upsetting" and "hard to see" - but that does not mean we ought not to look. Those leading the charge to remove this art from view are not ridding the school of truly "offensive" imagery, they are serving to help whitewash history and doing a disservice to the students they claim to protect.