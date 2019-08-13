PDMA said at least 16 people died in Karachi district, which was one of the worst hit areas. Heavy rain and flooding damaged buildings and inundated streets. Deaths were caused electrocution from downed power cables, drowning, lightning strikes and collapsed buildings.
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) figures showed that Karachi recorded 129.40mm of rain in 24 hours to 11 August and 51mm the next day. Elsewhere in the province, Badin recorded 93.4mm in 24 hours to 11 August and Thatta 142mm during the same period.
Other fatalities were reported in Hyderabad district (3), Lakana district (1), 4 in Shaheed Benazirabad district and 2 in Mirpur Khas district. One hundred and twenty-eight people were displaced and staying in a relief camp in Matiari, Hyderababd district.
