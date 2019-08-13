Social media

This is not a hurricane or a river flood. These are scenes of the urban flood in #Karachi, which has been the observance of the ruling people party in #Sindh for over thirty years. #pppexposedinsindh #PPP pic.twitter.com/zYIaSnY13v — ASIM ANSARI (@AsimuddinAnsari) August 13, 2019



Monsoon rain and floods in Pakistan's Sindh Province have left at least 26 dead, according to Sindh's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).PDMA said at least 16 people died in Karachi district, which was one of the worst hit areas. Heavy rain and flooding damaged buildings and inundated streets. Deaths were caused electrocution from downed power cables, drowning, lightning strikes and collapsed buildings.Other fatalities were reported in Hyderabad district (3), Lakana district (1), 4 in Shaheed Benazirabad district and 2 in Mirpur Khas district. One hundred and twenty-eight people were displaced and staying in a relief camp in Matiari, Hyderababd district.