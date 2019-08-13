An image of the destroyed corn crop

Alberta, Canada is feeling the Galactic Cosmic Rays in this Solar Minimum. After late frosts last year, producers were hoping for a better season this year -- instead, massive rains destroyed crops, prompting declaration of an emergency. THEN, a hailstorm in South Alberta destroyed vast majority of Taber corn from the Corn Capital of Alberta. Start growing your own food today.


