From the safety of my own home in Athens, I am witnessing yet another disaster, animals burning alive, people risking their lives trying to control the flames, just a year after the fire that killed 102 people. There is no rescue from the monster that is human greed. pic.twitter.com/1OIlHzq00F — Eirini Eleni Papadopoulou (@Esk_Dhg) August 12, 2019



Fire in Ymittos, Athens, Greece last night, August 11/12! Report: Forecast Weather Greece pic.twitter.com/jkqszSm6Bc — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) August 12, 2019



A huge blaze prompted early morning evacuations in a suburb of the Greek capital. At least 140 firefighters and 46 vehicles were dispatched to battle the wildfire.Locals in the city's eastern suburb of Paiania were awoken by authorities in the middle of the night to evacuate their houses. However, a spokesman for the fire service said there is no information on how many people fled.Fanned by strong winds, flames from the large fire climbed 20 meters and spread quickly up the 1,026-meter (3,366-feet) slopes of Mount Hymettos.