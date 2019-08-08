© Government of Lombardy



105mm of that total falling in around 2 hours

A landslide and flooding has forced 146 residents and tourists to evacuate homes and hotels in the commune of Casargo, Lecco Province in the Lombardy Region of Italy.Heavy rain in the region triggered the landslide and flooding of the Varrone river on 06 August, 2019. Local media described an avalanche of debris and mud that has left homes, roads and vehicles damaged. The SP 67 road was completely blocked for some time.Antonio Leonardo Pasquini, mayor of Casargo, said there were no fatalities. However the material damages are severe and the mayor has called for the government to declare a state of disaster.According to ARPA Lombardia, the region's weather and environment agency,Heavy rain caused flooding in this area in mid-June, when homes, businesses and a campsite were evacuated in Dervio, Premana and Primaluna due to flooding from the Varrone and Pioverna rivers.Other areas of Lombardy were also affected by the severe weather. Landslides and flood debris caused a bridge to collapse in Ono San Pietro in Brescia Province. There was also flooding in parts of Bergamo Province, where emergency services were called to around 20 incidents, mostly involving vehicles.