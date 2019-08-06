© REUTERS /FW1F/Keith Weir



A British Airways plan has made an emergency landing in Valencia after smoke allegedly engulfed the entire cabin.Passengers could be seen being ushered off the plane via the evacuation slide on the runway at the Spanish airport in a video shared online.Thick grey smoke had seemingly filled the cabin.Zannah Marchand wrote on Twitter: "Just been evacuated off a flight to Valencia after plane filled with smoke. No water, no first aid. People crying. No BA representative. Help."Miguel Galindo said his daughter Balma had been on the flight and took the video of the smoke filled cabin."She is OK now but apparently they flew for 10 minutes with cabin full of smoke, no info from crew and oxygen masks failed to release," he said.Joanne Waterman said: "We are stranded at Valencia airport and no one from BA has said a word to us since the plane filled with smoke. No food, no bags, no information. Someone tell us what's going on."Lucy Brown, who was on board with her four terrified children, told the Mirror: "We are thankful everyone is safe but, had this happened half an hour earlier, it might be a different story."There was a horrible smell. People were almost choking."The flight is thought to have left Heathrow Airport on Monday afternoon.BA said in a statement: "Flight BA422 from Heathrow to Valencia experienced a technical issue on its landing approach into Valencia. All our customers were evacuated safely by our crew and met by the airport's emergency services."There were 175 customers on board the flight, with six cabin crew and two pilots. Three customers were taken to hospital as a precaution and have since been discharged."The safety of our customers and crew is always our highest priority. In addition to our team on site, other British Airways team members have arrived in Valencia to help our customers and our local airport partners with anything they need."