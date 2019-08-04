© Jlene Pelkey



© Amanda Weder



A strong thunder and hail storm battered parts of Edmonton and the surrounding region Friday night,Environment Canada reported hail stonesPeople shared photos and videos of the hailstorm on social media and others assessed damage to their home.Edwin Huber has lived in Spruce Grove for nearly seven decades, but the hailstones that fell from the sky Friday night —putting multiple cracks in his windshield — are the biggest he's ever seen."It was coming down pretty hard and quite a bit of wind with it," he said."That's what took the windshield out, I think: the wind behind the boulders."Supercell thunderstorms from north of Drayton Valley towards Spruce Grove are responsible for the size of the hail, Environment Canada meteorologist Blaine Lowry said.He said a supercell storm has strong and persistent updrafts that keep the hail circulating in the upper level of the storm, where it can grow to sizes seen on Friday.Recent data from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows