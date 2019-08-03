© Shihao Mei/Unsplash

Earlier this summer right in the middle of June 2019 my friend and I stepped outside to grab some air and started hearing these strange low rumbling horn like sounds coming from the distance. We got a couple of them I'm recording. Let us know what you think they were.





On July 2, 2019, YouTube user 'iamtheicelord' uploaded footage of strange "unsettling" sounds he heard in the skies of Merrillville, Indiana: