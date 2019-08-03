Strange sounds - stock
© Shihao Mei/Unsplash
On July 2, 2019, YouTube user 'iamtheicelord' uploaded footage of strange "unsettling" sounds he heard in the skies of Merrillville, Indiana:
Earlier this summer right in the middle of June 2019 my friend and I stepped outside to grab some air and started hearing these strange low rumbling horn like sounds coming from the distance. We got a couple of them I'm recording. Let us know what you think they were.