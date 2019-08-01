Comment: Right...
"Coalition partner forces in the vicinity of Al-Tanf, Syria are the Maghawir al-Thawra. The MaT has demonstrated its effectiveness in interdicting Daesh and maintaining security within the Al-Tanf de-confliction zone. We will continue to train and advise coalition forces in the vicinity of Al-Tanf in pursuit of the enduring defeat of Daesh and to set conditions for regional stability", the CJTF-OIR said, commenting on Rudskoy's statement.
The Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Col. Gen. Sergey Rudskoy, said on Monday that the United States was training 2,700 militants from the Syrian opposition group in the vicinity of the 55-kilometre (34-mile) US-controlled zone around its unauthorised military base in Syria's Al-Tanf.
Rudskoy also stated that the US Air Force was sending some of the militants to the east bank of the Euphrates River upon completing the training.
According to the chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, the militants were tasked with carrying out attacks targeting government forces and also destroying oil and gas infrastructure facilities.
In December of last year, US President Donald Trump stated that he had decided to withdraw troops from Syria promising to bring about 2,000 US servicemen back home. The reason for the move, according to him, was the defeat of the Daesh terrorist group in Syria. However, no exact deadline for the return of the troops has been revealed by US officials yet.
Comment: Just the Pentagon training some more jihadis - business as usual.