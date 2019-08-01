How much caffeine do you consume?

How does caffeine affect the brain?

How does caffeine affect sleep?

How does caffeine affect the body?

How does caffeine affect your biological rhythms?

References

AsapSCIENCE, Video, "Your Brain on Coffee,"2014. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YOwEqGykDM.

de Mejia, E.G., and Ramirez-Mares, M.V., 2014. Impact of caffeine and coffee on our health. Trends in Endocrinology & Metabolism, 25(10), pp.489-492.

Cano-Marquina, A., Tarín, J.J. and Cano, A., 2013. The impact of coffee on health. Maturitas, 75(1), pp.7-21.

Ding, J.M., Buchanan, G.F., Tischkau, S.A., Chen, D., Kuriashkina, L., Faiman, L.E., Alster, J.M., McPherson, P.S., Campbell, K.P. and Gillette, M.U., 1998. A neuronal ryanodine receptor mediates light-induced phase delays of the circadian clock. Nature, 394(6691), pp.381-384.

Islam, T., De Alenc, M.V.O.B., De Oliveira, G.A.L., Da Mata, A.M.O.F., Silva, S.W.C., Paz, M.F.C.J. and Melo-cavalcante, A.A.D.C., 2016. COFFEE: A HEALTH FUEL-BLOT POPULAR DRINKING. International Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, 8(5), pp.1-7.

Landolt, H.P., Werth, E., Borbély, A.A. and Dijk, D.J., 1995. Caffeine intake (200 mg) in the morning affects human sleep and EEG power spectra at night. Brain research, 675(1), pp.67-74.

Landolt, H.P., 2015. Caffeine, the circadian clock, and sleep. Science (New York, NY), 349(6254), pp.1289-1289.

Oike, H., Kobori, M., Suzuki, T. and Ishida, N., 2011. Caffeine lengthens circadian rhythms in mice. Biochemical and biophysical research communications, 410(3), pp.654-658.

Shearer, J. and Graham, T.E., 2014. Performance effects and metabolic consequences of caffeine and caffeinated energy drink consumption on glucose disposal. Nutrition reviews, 72(suppl 1), pp.121-136.

Wright, K.P., Badia, P., Myers, B.L., Plenzler, S.C. and Hakel, M., 1997. Caffeine and light effects on nighttime melatonin and temperature levels in sleep-deprived humans. Brain research, 747(1), pp.78-84.

Wu, M.N., Ho, K., Crocker, A., Yue, Z., Koh, K. and Sehgal, A., 2009. The effects of caffeine on sleep in Drosophila require PKA activity, but not the adenosine receptor. The Journal of Neuroscience, 29(35), pp.11029-11037.

Caffeine is one of the most used stimulants in the world with over 80% of adults in the US consuming caffeine daily. Caffeine is most commonly consumed through coffee, tea, soda, or energy drinks, but foods such as dark chocolate also have high levels of caffeine. Given the wide spread consumption of caffeine, it is important to understand how it affects our physiology.The average caffeine intake in the US is 165-300mg/day (Mitchell et al., 2014). Below is a table of approximate caffeine in a single serving of common caffeine containing food and beverages.Caffeine has a half-life of ~6 hours, meaning that caffeine will only have about half of the effect 6 hours later, leading to increased drowsiness. This is usually the reason that people drink afternoon coffee or tea. Over time, your brain will adapt by creating more adenosine receptors so the same amount of caffeine is no longer sufficient to trick your brain. To counteract this, and still get the arousing effects, you would need to drink increasingly more caffeine.Most people notice that if they drink coffee late in the day, it may make it harder for them to sleep.It is common to hear someone say, 'I can sleep even after drinking a coffee. Coffee has no impact on my sleep,' however it is rare to find no effect of coffee on sleep or alertness.Caffeine is absorbed in the stomach and enters the blood stream. From there, it has direct effects on the brain, kidney, liver, and heart. Most of the caffeine that enters the blood stream will be metabolized by the liver and then the metabolites will re-enter the blood stream. The caffeine that is not metabolized by the liver (~1-5%), is absorbed in the renal tubes of the kidney and excreted. In pregnant women, caffeine enters the placenta and can affect the fetus and in new mothers, caffeine enters the breast milk.Like the brain, the heart also had adenosine receptors. Caffeine has many effects on the cardiovascular system including heart rate, blood pressure, vascular tone, the sympathetic nervous system, myocardium and the renin-angiotensin system. Because there are multiple types of adenosine receptors that caffeine can bind to, it can have both simulating and suppressing effects. Caffeine can also alter cholesterol. However, because it can have both beneficial and harmful effects, there is not much of an impact.Therefore, although caffeine alone has no calories, it still has wide spread effects on the brain, vital organs, and metabolism.Caffeine has also been shown to suppress melatonin secretion (Wright et al., 1997). Melatonin is a hormone produced in the pineal gland that help you fall asleep. Light suppresses melatonin production so it is low during the day. Research suggests that caffeine also suppresses melatonin, however, this only seems to be an immediate and temporary effect.