© Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images



© Patrick Semansky/AP Photo



President Donald Trump said that the records regarding former President Barack Obama 's book deal should be subpoenaed, along with other records, in addition to records having to do with former Secretary of State and failed presidential contender Hillary Clinton Trump noted that Congressional Democrats remain focused on investigating him, his administration, and his campaign even after special counsel Robert Mueller was unable to establish collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia.According to Publisher's Weekly , the reported $65 million book deal Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, inked in 2017 included few publicly released details. While Michelle Obama's memoir was released in late 2018, Barack Obama's book was pushed back to 2020 A special federal prosecutor, meanwhile, was said in late May to beThe president spoke on Friday after a question from a report about House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) planning to use the committee to sue to try to enforce a subpoena against Don McGahn, former White House counsel."What they're doing is a disgrace," Trump said. "So destructive to our country, and I think that's why we're going to take back the House."Trump said that he campaigned mostly for Republican Senate candidates or senators up for reelection in the 2018 midterms, but indicated he'd focus more on the House in 2020.Democrats hold a 241-194 House majority while Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate after gaining two seats in the midterms.Trump also touched on China while speaking, telling reporters that the country has been making money off of the United States but that is not the case any longer."The money that China has taken out of the U.S. has rebuilt China and I don't blame China, I blame the United States for allowing that to happen," he said.Trump said that Chinese officials — and Iran — likely want to wait to see if he wins reelection or they can deal with a Democrat president while championing the "tens of billions of dollars" that America has received through tarriffs."We haven't even taxed China yet compared to what I could do," he added.