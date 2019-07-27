Epicentre of the 6.3 magnitude
Epicentre of the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that struck near the south coast of Japan's island of Honshu early Jul 28, 2019.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck near the south coast of Japan's island of Honshu early on Sunday (Jul 28), the European earthquake monitoring service EMSC reported.

The estimated population of the area where the earthquake was felt is 30 million inhabitants, EMSC said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Source: Reuters