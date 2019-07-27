© AFP/John MacDougall



As tensions continue to ramp up in the Persian Gulf over tanker detention incidents with Iran,Earlier reports claimed that Foreign Minister Heiko Maas asserted Germany's interest in joining the mission, but his office said on Thursday that it was"It is too early to talk about possible forms of German participation," the spokesman told Reuters. "Requests for German military participation were so far not the subject of" talks with Britain and France.Newly appointed Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer also downplayed the reports, suggesting that German involvement was not a foregone conclusion. "It is now the hour for diplomacy," Kramp-Karrenbauer told reporters on Thursday, adding "there is no concrete requirement" for participation in the mission.The plans for a defensive operation - initially proposed by the UK, which has already begun carrying out the mission - follow a number of confrontations between Tehran, Washington and London in the region, with the UK seizing an Iranian tanker off Gibraltar in early July, and Iran reciprocating by seizing a British-flagged vessel off its shores last weekend while detaining then setting another one free with a warning. A similar exchange of potshots has occurred between Iran and the US Navy, with both claiming to have shot down one another's drones over the Persian Gulf. Washington also pins blame for a pair of mysterious Gulf tanker attacks on the Islamic Republic, while Tehran accuses a third party -namely Israel- of sabotaging the vessels.It is unknown whether the European mission will be managed under the purview of the EU or as a joint venture between individual countries.