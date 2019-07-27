© Instagram / Manolo Manuel

At least 8 people have been killed and dozens injured after a series of powerful earthquakes struck the northern Philippines archipelago province of Batanes.Substantial damage is being reported in Itbayat municipality after two consecutive earthquakes measuring 5.4 and 5.9 struck the region around 4:16am and 7:30am local time, followed by an aftershock. Amid ongoing large scale rescue operations a third quake measuring 5.7 struck the same area at 09:24am.Eight people were killed and 60 others injured, according to preliminary information from Batanes Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.All of the jolts were centered within 15 kilometers of Itbayat. The municipality, which is home to roughly 3,000 people, has suffered a power outage.A historic Maria de Mayan church was damaged. Some damage has also been reported in the local Jorge Abad airport.