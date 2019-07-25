Brazil Praia do forte tsunami waves July 2019
'Freak' tsunami-like waves engulfed the Praia do Forte beach in Cabo Frio in the state of Rio de Janeiro, southeast of Brazil on July 20th

The powerful wave phenomenon that is currently hitting Rio's coast surprised beachgoers with families running and trying to fight against the powerful waves. According to witnesses, children had to be held strongly to avoid them being dragged by the strong current offshore.

The sea also carried everything from the beach - chairs, umbrella and other belongings, which had to be recuperated in the water.


Meanwhile, the beach Praia do Forte remains closed for security reasons.

On July 22, 2019, a man was caught trying to escape the strong waves caused by the phenomenon.

On July 21, 2019, a 5-year-old boy was dragged by the strong current into the sea as he was sitting on rocks at Praia da Vila. The child is still missing.

Last Friday, July 19, 2019, officials removed two rescue spots from a beach due to the strong wave phenomenon.

According to Consercaf, responsible for the city's cleaning service, about 32 tons of garbage has been collected from the beaches since last Thursday (18), the date when the tsunami wave phenomenon started hitting the region.

According to the Navy Meteorological Service, the tsunami-like waves are formed by strong and sustained winds blowing in the southeast and northeast directions. These will end today, July 23, 2019.