Bison charges and injures 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone National Park
Ida Domingo
Thu, 25 Jul 2019 18:08 UTC
CNN reports Yellowstone officials are looking into a video posted to Twitter on Monday night and being circulated by local media.
While Yellowstone hasn't confirmed the authenticity of the video, it shows a bison charge at three people. An adult man and woman run away, while a little girl is violently thrown into the air by the bison.
The girl was part of a group of about 50 people near Observation Point Trail in the park's Old Faithful Geyser area, according to the news release.
The group was gathered about 5 to 10 feet away from the bison for at least 20 minutes before it charged and tossed the girl into the air.
Her family took her to the Old Faithful Lodge for treatment, park officials said.
She was later taken to and released from the Old Faithful Clinic.
No citations have been issued, and the incident is still under investigation.
Officials warn people that "wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals - bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity."
Bison charges and injures 9-year-old girl in Yellowstone National Park
It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his income depends on his not understanding it.
- Upton Sinclair
