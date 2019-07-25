flood
According to the Fire Department, eight people died this Wednesday, July 24th, as a result of the heavy rainfall that has been affecting the Metropolitan Region of Recife (RMR) since dawn.

The storm also brought down walls and trees and caused several flooding points, hindering bus traffic. In some neighboring cities, school classes have been canceled.

Two deaths recorded by the Fire Department occurred on the Estrada do Passarinho, in the Recife area, and another in the neighborhood of Dois Unidos, also in the capital city of Pernambuco. Two other deaths were confirmed in Águas Compridas, in Olinda. There were also three deaths recorded in Caetés, in Abreu e Lima.

On Estrada do Passarinho, Natalicio Vicente da Silva, 69, and Ivonete Maria da Silva, 63, are victims of a barrier landslide.


According to the Fire Department, another victim in the city of Abreu e Lima is a 19-year-old woman. Her mother, 39 years old, was pulled out of the rubble and taken to Hospital Miguel Arraes, in Paulista.

Also in Abreu e Lima, the Fire Department recorded the death of a 15-year-old adolescent and a 50-year-old man.

Teams are searching to locate another man of undisclosed age and a 21-year-old pregnant woman. Names and ages of the other fatal victims have not been disclosed.

In Dois Unidos, Recife, five victims were buried after a barrier landslide. According to the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu), the victims were removed from the scene with abrasions.

In Jaboatão dos Guararapes, seven barriers failed. According to the city hall, no one was injured, but the families were forced to leave their homes. The Civil Defense may be activated in the city by calling 0800 281 20 99 or (81) 9 9195 6655.

Samu health service also recorded landslides in Córrego do Abacaxi, Estrada do Passarinho and Alto Nova Olinda, in Olinda; in Rua do Bosque, in Paulista, and in Caetés, in Abreu e Lima.

In Recife, the city's Civil Defense reported that just before 8 AM on Wednesday, July 24th, 101 mm of rainfall had been recorded in just six hours.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), this is the equivalent to eight days of rainfall, based on the historical average for July.

According to the Pernambuco Water and Climate Agency (Apac), rainfall in Greater Recife and Zona da Mata is expected to decrease in intensity, but it is to persist throughout the day. On Tuesday, July 23rd, the Agency had renewed the warning of moderate to heavy rainfall for the two regions.

