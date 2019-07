According to the Fire Department, eight people died this Wednesday, July 24th, as a result of the heavy rainfall that has been affecting the Metropolitan Region of Recife (RMR) since dawn.hindering bus traffic. In some neighboring cities, school classes have been canceled.In Dois Unidos, Recife, five victims were buried after a barrier landslide. According to the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu), the victims were removed from the scene with abrasions.In Jaboatão dos Guararapes, seven barriers failed. According to the city hall, no one was injured, but the families were forced to leave their homes. The Civil Defense may be activated in the city by calling 0800 281 20 99 or (81) 9 9195 6655.In Recife, the city's Civil Defense reported that just before 8 AM on Wednesday, July 24th,According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), this is the equivalent to eight days of rainfall, based on the historical average for July.According to the Pernambuco Water and Climate Agency (Apac), rainfall in Greater Recife and Zona da Mata is expected to decrease in intensity, but it is to persist throughout the day. On Tuesday, July 23rd, the Agency had renewed the warning of moderate to heavy rainfall for the two regions.(Read more here