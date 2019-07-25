As monsoon batters India, incidents of death due to lightning are being reported across the country. At least 73 people died andIn Jharkhand, six people died each in Jamtara and Latehar, four in Chatra, three each in Garhwa and Dumka, two each in Giridih and Pakur, and one each in Dhanbad and Deoghar.In Jharkhand, six people died each in Jamtara and Latehar, four in Chatra, three each in Garhwa and Dumka, two each in Giridih and Pakur, and one each in Dhanbad and Deoghar. Three in Dhanbad and Latehar, and two in Chatra were also injured. Rs four lakh ex-gratia has been announced to the victims' families by both Jharkhand and UP government.Earlier, 32 people died in Uttar Pradesh due to lightning on Sunday, July 21. A day before, lightning killed another man in the state. 13 others were injured.Sunday's lightning victims included seven each in Kanpur and Fatehpur, four in Jalaun, five in Jhansi, two in Ghazipur, three in Hamirpur, and one each in Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Kanpur Dehat and Chitrakoot.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, expressing sorrow over the deaths, issued orders to the respective district magistrates to ensure compensation of Rs four lakh is given to each of the families of the deceased.In separate incidents in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, four farmers, including a 50-year-old woman, were killed as lightning struck them while they were working in their fields under the rains.On June 19, eight people were killed and eight others were injured due to lightning in Bihar's Nawada. Seven of the deceased were children aged 15 years or below.Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh to the family of the people who died.