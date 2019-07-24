© Guðmundur Falk



A greater sand plover was spotted at Hvalsnes on the Reykjanes peninsula this week, RÚV reports. It is only the second time ever the species has been spotted in Iceland.The greater sand plover was first recorded in Iceland in Skagafjörður fjord, in the north of the country. Ornithologist Gunnar Þór Hallgrímsson says the species is closely related to the ringed plover, which is relatively common in Iceland. The bird was spotted by Guðmundur Hjörtur Falk Jóhannesson, a bird photographer, who managed to snap some photos of the rare visitor.