in East Java erupted on Friday evening, coupled with cold lava flows owing to rains.The 2,329-meter-high volcano erupted for a duration of some seven minutes from 4:37 p.m. local time, but the height of the ash column was not observed, Chief of the Volcano Mitigation Section of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) Hendra Gunawan remarked on Friday night.The seismogram recorded the eruption at a maximum amplitude of 37 millimeters, lasting for a duration of some 14 seconds, he noted."The eruption of volcanic ash, lasting for about seven minutes, produced tremor. However, once the eruption stopped, the tremor was not recorded, and (the seismogram) no longer showed tremor," he remarked.He revealed that the alert status of Mount Bromo, which straddles the three districts of Probolinggo, Pasuruan, and Malang, was returned to the earlier Level 2 (caution), and those residing around the volcano and tourists were banned from entering a one-kilometer radius from the crater's peak.Head of the Jember District Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD) Anggit confirmed that he had been informed of Mount Bromo's eruption. However, the height of the volcanic ash column was not observed due to the fog."Rains also fell on the southern part of the crater, causing cold lava flows into the sea. The event occurred quickly, depending on the rains," he pointed out.