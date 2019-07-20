© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A man was mauled to death by dogs early Thursday morning, Memphis Police said.Officers responded to a dog call at East Belle Haven and Meadowbrook around 2 a.m.They found a 40-year-old man near the intersection with lacerations over his body.The victim was taken to Regional One Health where he later died from his injuries.Memphis Animal Services recovered five dogs.This is an ongoing investigation.