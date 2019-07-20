© IGP



The Ubinas volcano in Peru erupted on today, spewing smoke and ash into the air.The government has called for the evacuation of the surrounding areas as a precautionary measure.Peru's president Martin Vizcarra described it asAsh from the eruption has reached as far as Bolivia - about 780 kilometres away.The 5672-metre volcano is Peru's most active.Its most recent strong eruption period was from 2006-2009.The Geophysical Institute of Peru monitors the volcano's activity from its offices in Lima.