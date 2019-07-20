Eruption at Ubinas volcano on July 19, 2019
© IGP
Eruption at Ubinas volcano on July 19, 2019.
The Ubinas volcano in Peru erupted on today, spewing smoke and ash into the air.

The government has called for the evacuation of the surrounding areas as a precautionary measure.

Peru's president Martin Vizcarra described it as "a major event unlike any we have had in recent years."

Ash from the eruption has reached as far as Bolivia - about 780 kilometres away.

The 5672-metre volcano is Peru's most active.


Its most recent strong eruption period was from 2006-2009.

The Geophysical Institute of Peru monitors the volcano's activity from its offices in Lima.