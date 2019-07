© Francois Lo Presti/AFP/GettyImages



A study of the election preferences of the French military and the gendarmes has revealed an increasing trend to support populist leader Marine Le Pen and her Rassemblement National (National Rally/RN).The Ifop study, conducted for the Jean Jaurès Foundation, looked at communes with a large number of soldiers compared to the average population and found some, such as Mailly-le-Camp, saw a, Le Figaro reports than other parts of the cities they were located in.while in the southern town of Hyères, the difference between the gendarme vote for the RN and the city average wasSupport for Le Pen among the police has been strong for years, with an Ifop study released in 2017 before the first round of the presidential elections estimating that 51 per cent of gendarmes While many of the average officers support Le Pen, the police union Alliance made it clear they did not back in May of 2017, urging officers not to vote for the populist candidate.Despite the call, many officers said at the time they would ignore the union and vote Le Pen anyway.I vote FN by default because there are no candidates who match me," one officer was reported to have said.