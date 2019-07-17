© Getty Images

Venezuela is considering using the Russian alternative to the traditional SWIFT international payment system, as the country braces for new US sanctions that could further weaken its financial sector, according to Bloomberg.as the regulator's approval is necessary if Caracas wants to use the payment platform, the report said, citing sources. However, neither of the sides involved, nor the world's largest payment system, SWIFT, has commented on the report.The Russian alternative payment system already includesLast month, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said that foreign banks had shown interest in joining the platform and are already testing it.Caracas has already been hit by several rounds of US restrictions, including sanctions against its vital oil sector, which accounts for most of the nation's revenues.It is believed that Belgium-basedThe cut-off from global banking could further cripple the Venezuelan economy, which is already struggling with the disastrous consequences of an economic crisis and with US restrictions.The US has been tightening its sanctions grip on Venezuela since January, when the Trump administration started backing opposition leader Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself 'interim president' and called for the ousting of elected President Nicolas Maduro.