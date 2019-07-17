© MOI Myanmar



Kachin State and Sagaing Region

Rakhine State

Flooding has displaced thousands of people in northern and western Myanmar after a period of heavy rain caused rivers overflow.Over 14,000 people have been displaced by flooding from the Irrawaddy river in Myanmar's northern state of Kachin.According to reports, the worst hit area is Myitkyina, where 2,000 households have been forced to leave their homes. Over 20 relief camps have been set up to accommodate those displaced.The Department of Meteorology And Hydrology reported that the Irrawaddy river was above the danger mark at Bhamo and Shwegu in Kachin state and Katha in Sagaing Region.The Chindwin river was above danger mark at Hkamti, Sagaing Region. Hkamti recorded 87mm of rain in 24 hours to 14 July, 2019.According to the country's disaster management department, flooding has also forced 3,000 people to evacuate their homes in the western Rakhine state. Around 90mm of rain fell in Sittwe, Rakhine state, in 24 hours to 14 July. Thantwe recorded 173mm during the same period.