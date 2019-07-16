empty shelves
Store shelves across many parts of our planet seem to be thinning, but not due to storm Barry, its from bad harvest and supply chain woes. From US to Canada, to Kenya and the UK, we see the same excuses and same result, food prices up, and non-availability.

Climate Revolution is a 'Must Read' for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.

NEW ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution is now available through https://payhip.com/b/3sVi


