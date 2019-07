© Reuters / Gleb Garanich



TV channel 112 Ukraine has canceled its planned broadcast of Oliver Stone's documentary Revealing Ukraine after its office was attacked with a grenade launcher, a protest was held outside and employees received threats.On top of the attack, the channel says it's been enduring censorship and threats ever since it announced plans to broadcast the documentary.The outlet's editorial board was forced to recommend the broadcast be canceled.112 Ukraine said on its website on Monday.The board said the decision was reached overIt harshly criticized Ukraine's authorities for theirwarning it will ask international organizations for assistance if the situation does not change in the near future.Earlier, 112 Ukraine had alreadyrepeatedly claiming it had received threats from radical nationalists who oppose the сhannel's editorial policy. Over the weekend, right-wing organizations staged a rally outside its headquarters, while some employees received personal messages with threats Nobody was hurt in the incident, although the blast caused damage inside the office. A criminal case was launched following the attack.The film that has sparked the controversy is a documentary produced by Academy Award-winning director Oliver Stone and directed by Ukrainian-American director Igor Lopatenok.The film's narrative doesn't fit the one preferred by Kiev today and the decision to air the documentary faced harsh criticism.