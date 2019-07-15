Science & Technology
Brain implant bypassing optic nerve restores partial vision in some blind people
The Guardian
Mon, 15 Jul 2019 18:28 UTC
Partial sight has been restored to six blind people via an implant that transmits video images directly to the brain.
Some vision was made possible - with the participants' eyes bypassed - by a video camera attached to glasses which sent footage to electrodes implanted in the visual cortex of the brain.
University College London lecturer and Optegra Eye Hospital surgeon Alex Shortt said it was a significant development by specialists from Baylor Medical College in Texas and the University of California Los Angeles.
"Previously all attempts to create a bionic eye focused on implanting into the eye itself. It required you to have a working eye, a working optic nerve," Shortt told the Daily Mail.
"By bypassing the eye completely you open the potential up to many, many more people.
"This is a complete paradigm shift for treating people with complete blindness. It is a real message of hope."
The technology has not been proven on those born blind.
The US team behind the study asked participants, each of whom has been completely blind for years, to look at a blacked-out computer screen and identify a white square appearing randomly at different locations on the monitor.
The majority of the time, they can find the square.
Paul Phillip, who has been blind for almost a decade, says that when he wears the glasses to go on his evening walks with his wife, he can tell where the pavement and grass meet. He also can tell where his white sofa is located.
"It really is amazing to be able to see something even if it is just points of light for now," Phillip said.
Study leader and neurosurgeon Daniel Yoshor said his team was "still a long way from what we hope to achieve".
"This is an exciting time in neuroscience and neurotechnology, and I feel that within my lifetime we can restore functional sight to the blind," Dr Yoshor said.
Via the Press Association
Practical men, who believe themselves to be quite exempt from any intellectual influences, are usually slaves of some defunct economist. Madmen in authority, who hear voices in the air, are distilling their frenzy from some academic scribbler of a few years back. I am sure that the power of vested interests is vastly exaggerated compared to the gradual encroachment of ideas. Not, indeed, immediately, but after a certain interval; for in the field of economic and political philosophy there are not many who are influenced by new theories after they are 25 or 30 years of age, so that the ideas which civil servants and politicians and even agitators apply to current events are not likely to be the newest. But, soon or late, it is ideas, not vested interests, which are dangerous for good or evil.
graeme 15b Well, many hearts and minds are with the gilets jaunes but it hasn't done much for them so far. If people across Europe had risen up...
Satan is a manifestation of the mind. The real world is that rush of noise, smells and sights when you open your front door.
Crybabies let them come down to New Mexico and work in the fields, it's only 100 degrees and no AC. 12 bucks an hour. When I was in the workforce...
Satan rules this world and his Chosen are of his Synagogue. The Book of Daniel has opened for those with eyes to see.
Synagogue of Satan exposed. Crucifying Christ on a daily basis. The Chosen of Lucifer.
Comment: