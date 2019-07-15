A waterspout was sighted off the Corsican coast on Monday, July 15, as seen in this video, shared by Talasani resident Fernand Orsini.Waterspouts are a relatively common sight off the coast of Corsica, particularly in the late summer and early autumn. Several social media users shared video and images of the waterspout on July 15.Corsica was placed under an orange alert for storms and rainfall on July 15, according to Corse Matin.Credit: Fernand Orsini via Storyful