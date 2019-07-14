Earth Changes
Shallow earthquake with 7.3 magnitude strikes in eastern Indonesia
Sun, 14 Jul 2019 14:42 UTC
The quake struck about 165kms south-south-west of the town of Ternate in North Maluku province at 6.28pm local time, at a depth of 10km, according to the US Geological Survey, Agence France-Presse reported.
"The earthquake was quite strong, sending residents to flee outside, they are panicking and many are now waiting on the roadside," local disaster mitigation official Mansur, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP.
Mr Iksan Subur of the South Halmahera Disaster Management Agency also said there are no report of casualties and death so far.
"The situation in the city (of Labuha) has returned to normal," he told The Straits Times.
The province was also hit by a 6.9-magnitude tremor last week, but no extensive damage was reported.
Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.
Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 people, with another thousand declared missing.
On Dec 26, 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.
- Inside the pharmaceutical echo chamber: Vitamins Against Viruses
- Faux fear drives unconscionable legislation: NY Bill removes vaccine exemptions without public hearing
- It's the Insulin Resistance, Stupid
- The Insulin Racket: A case study in America's broken prescription drug market
- Lyme Disease: The CDC's massive coverup on what "must be considered a global epidemic"
- Army veteran turned his life around with yoga and meditation
- Air pollution will cause early deaths in UK cities - Study
- Dr. Malcolm Kendrick - The vaccination debate
- First there was antibiotic resistance, now welcome treatment-resistant fungal infections
- Dr. Paul Saladino on the health effects of the carnivore diet
- The Exposome: The unique cloud of airborne microbes and chemicals that surrounds each of us
- Glyphosate Ban: Is your country or county safe from the agrichemical behemoth RoundUp?
- Even if CO2 caused climate change, it would be the cars, not the cows
- Are Beyond Meat's plant-based burgers healthier than red meat? Dietitians say no.
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: #22 - Poisoned Agriculture, Poisoned World
- The International Life Sciences Institute: The dangerous 'nonprofit' harming your health
- Strain of common cold virus could revolutionise treatment of bladder cancer - Study
- Freedom to dissent and the new blacklist in America
- The Seeds of Agroecology and Common Ownership
- Genes, yes, but obesity pandemic mostly down to diet: study
- Nature heals: Viewing green spaces linked to more positive mindset and reduced cravings for harmful substances
- How to stop emotional eating as a coping mechanism
- Singing can create cohesion: Why the community that sings together stays together
- 'Real world' knowledge: Bring back home economics - our kids lack basic life skills
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: "Everybody Knows That!" - Mass Beliefs and the Ideas That Shape Them
- Cause of near-death experiences still unknown and controversial
- Brain-to-brain network established by researchers in the US
- New research shows racial bias has its roots in sensory perception
- The four stages of life and the search for meaning and purpose within each
- You Are Fighting in The Most Important Battle of All Time
- Working with your hands does wonders for your brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Nature of Reality: Mindless Matter, or Universal Consciousness?
- 'Mystical' DMT compound found in normal brains
- The incredible link between nature and your emotions
- Jordan Peterson on the Psychological and Social Significance of Identity, and the Danger of 'Gender Fluidity' Indoctrination
- The inner nature of freedom
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Do You Believe In God? Jordan Peterson on Consciousness and Faith
- How to raise mentally strong and resilient children
- The mindfulness conspiracy
- Science says silence is much more important to our brains than we think
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- New study confirms all your opinions, world views, beliefs, are correct
- Lobstergate scandal! Israeli embassy caught in laughable kosher cover-up
- Lunatic stage: The first Democratic debate, summarized and translated
- California town accidentally misspells stop sign
- War looms between unstable, warmongering, rogue nation and Iran
- A nervous Obama personally thanks Trump for taking the blame for pesky photos of immigrant children in cages
- John Bolton urges military action against the Sun after uncovering evidence it has nuclear capabilities
- Hundreds attend wedding ceremony for two frogs in India
- Jonathan Pie: The race to number 10
- 'When has the government ever lied about attacks on ships in a gulf somewhere just to provoke war?' - John Bolton
- Flashback: 50-foot dead parrot placed in Potters Field Park as London celebrates Monty Python reunion
- Vatican announces new changes to the Lord's prayer
- Stunned Finnish Coast Guard spots '3-headed sea monster'... turns out to be a 'Russian yacht'
- Giant 'Yoshi the Fish' helps keep Indian beach clean
- Key asset: Police dog sniffs out car keys lost in woman's backyard
- Google deploys squads to destroy offensive books, videos, websites
- Curious shark checks out swimmer at Panama City, Florida beach
- Hillary refers to herself 106 times during high school graduation speech
- Bolton announces 7 new wars in honor of Memorial Day
- 'Hot podium guy for PM': Twitter hails unlikely successor to Theresa May
