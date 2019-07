A sudden drop in temperatures led snow to Pietrosul Rodnei Peak in Maramureş County...and it may happen again over the next few nights.Mayor Sorin Timis of Borsa published a photo on Facebook announcing the "first snow".Over the next few nights the temperature will continue to drop, so it is possible to snow again on the Pietrosul Rodnei Peak.Note: The article called it "Furnace's month." Does that mean July is supposed to be fiery hot, or am I misinterpreting it?Thanks to Alex Tanase in Romania for this link