Pietrosul Rodnei Peak
A sudden drop in temperatures led snow to Pietrosul Rodnei Peak in Maramureş County...and it may happen again over the next few nights.

Mayor Sorin Timis of Borsa published a photo on Facebook announcing the "first snow".

The mayor said it was the first summer snowfall on Pietrosul Rodnei Peak in 15 years, since August 2004.

Over the next few nights the temperature will continue to drop, so it is possible to snow again on the Pietrosul Rodnei Peak.

Note: The article called it "Furnace's month." Does that mean July is supposed to be fiery hot, or am I misinterpreting it?

Thanks to Alex Tanase in Romania for this link