snow turkey
Mehmet Gurler from Bayirbag village expressed his surprise. "For the first time in my life, I saw snow in the mountains. I'm shocked. It was raining in the morning, it snowed to the high spots."

The snow surprise took place in Erzincan on the eighth of July in the Monk Mountains.

The summit of the Kesis Mountains, which turned white, could be clearly seen from Bayirbag Village of Uzumlu district of Erzincan.

Thanks to Emviem for these links