As many as 35 cows died when lightning struck a shelter house in Allahabad district on Thursday. There were a total of 344 cows kept in the government shelter house, Gauvansh Aashrya Sthal, of Kandi village under Bahadurpur block in the district.According to district administration, the cows were resting at the shelter house when lightning struck in the wee hours of Thursday. When the villagers reported the incident, senior officers including block development officer (BDO), ADO panchayat, village head and district magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami reached the spot."It was found that 22 cows died on the spot while 13 others were injured. Seven died around noon and the rest died in the evening," said the district chief veterinary officer, CS Sharma. Rest of the cows had been shifted to the nearby shelter house, added Sharma.